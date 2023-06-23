FRANKLIN — The Franklin Stage Company will present David Lindsay-Abaire’s award-winning comedy “Good People,” from June 30 to July 16 at Chapel Hall in Franklin.
According to a media release, “Good People,” a play for six actors, tells the story of Margaret Walsh, a down-on-her-luck single mother from South Boston. As the play opens, Margaret is being fired from her dollar store job because she can’t find a babysitter for her disabled daughter. When she runs into an old boyfriend, Mike, who has become a wealthy doctor, she thinks she may have found the solution to all the trouble she’s in.
“We’re thrilled to bring this tough and tender comedy to our stage” FSC Artistic Director Patricia Buckley said in the release, adding, “It’s a beautiful and funny play, and speaks to the times we’re living in.” Buckley will be featured in the production as Dottie along with Betty Aberlin who plays Margie. Rounding out the cast are Adara Alston as Kate, Tara Giordano as Jean, Vito Longo as Stevie, and William Zielinski as Mike.
Written in 2011, “Good People” is reportedly one of Lindsay-Abaire’s most popular plays. The playwright’s Broadway production, “Kimberly Akimbo,” was nominated for eight Tony Awards during the 2022-23 season.
“Good People” has been called a love letter to the playwright’s origins in South Boston, or “Southie” as it is known, and to working class people, often left behind as they search for the American Dream.
Chris O’Connor, who directed FSC’s 2022 production of “Two Gentlemen of Verona,” will helm the project. “I’m excited to stage this rich comedy with an incredibly talented cast,” said O’Connor. “It’s a funny, poignant, character-driven play, and makes for great summer theater. We’re so lucky to have the Franklin Stage Company bringing wonderful plays like this to Delaware County.”
The Franklin Stage Company season runs through Aug. 20 at Chapel Hall at 25 Institute St.
Performances will be held Thursday through Sunday at the following times: All evening shows have a curtain time of 7:30 p.m. “Good People” will also have Saturday matinees at 3 p.m., and Sunday shows at 5 p.m.
There is general seating. Admission is free with a suggested donation is $25 per person.
FSC will not require masks, but will provide them for anyone who prefers to mask.
Visit www.frankli nstagecompany.org for more information and reservations.
