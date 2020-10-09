The 2020 Virtual Quilt Exhibit, a collaboration between the Chenango County Historical Society and the Earlville Opera House, will be on display from Saturday, Oct. 10, to Friday, Nov. 27.
The virtual collaboration will highlight an exhibit representing “quality and vibrant regional contemporary and traditional quilts celebrating the rich quilting culture across New York state,” presenters said in a media release. It will offer new perspectives on New York state’s heritage and is being hosted to highlight historically and culturally significant sites along New York’s Path Through History during its annual fall weekend, Oct. 10-12. The exhibit is also in celebration of the anniversary of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote, according to the release.
Viewers will be encouraged to “name that pattern” in a “Quilt IQ Quiz” for prizes.
Viewers will also get to vote on their favorite quilting artist who will be invited for a solo exhibit at the EOH next year.
The show will be available at earlvilleoperahouse.com or chenangohistorical.org.
