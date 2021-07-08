STAMFORD — Neon Caviar and Mindl’s General Store will host Neon Nights, a series of original performance and visual art at The Carriage House in Stamford.
For one weekend per month in July, August and September, a different group of actors, musicians, directors and dancers will develop an evening of original performance. Each show will end with a dance party and each month will feature a different solo artist in the upstairs gallery.
Tickets are on a sliding scale of $5 to $25, and advanced purchase at neoncaviar.com is encouraged.
For more information, visit neoncaviar.com and follow @neoncaviar.
The Carriage House is at 76 Main St. in Stamford, just behind Mindl’s General Store.
The schedule will be:
• July 9 and 10: An original performance devised by Sarah Hughes (Target Margin Theater), Leemore Malka (The Mysteries), Sarah Todes (GAMP), and Rachel Yong (Overstep Comedy). The upstairs Art Gallery will feature a solo show by Lauren Ciarpella.
• Aug. 27 and 28: Stephanie Jean Lane (Sleep No More), Kyra Sims (NY Neofuturists) and Sarah Todes (GAMP) will present “Untitled, an immersive multimedia performance featuring live french horn, dance and video, that raises questions about the things in our life that are unfinished, unresolved, or lost to the void, according to a release. The visual artist will be announced
• Sept. 17 and18: The Motherhood Project is an exploration of the decision to become — or not become — a mother “in these apocalyptic times,” the release said. Its creators are Christy Escobar (Dietland) and Marinda Anderson (New Amsterdam). The visual artist will be announced
