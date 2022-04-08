Guitarist-singer to play at Coffeehouse Sunday

WALTON — Music on the Delaware will present guitarist and singer Don Gilkinson at its next Coffeehouse from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at Walton Theatre at 30 Gardiner Place in Walton.
The performance will also be streamed through zoom at https://tinyurl.com/2mnewzua. The Zoom access number is also available at www.musiconthedelaware.org
According to a media release, Gilkinson has had 50 years of experience working with several country, bluegrass and square dance bands as well as at solo gigs. Music and guitar have been part of his life since the age of 13 when his sister gave him a $25 guitar and a $2 book. He grew up listening to mostly traditional country music and later, rock and roll.
He may have been self-taught, but satisfied a desire to explore music further six years ago by working online with the Berklee School of Music in Boston. After he earned a master’s certificate in guitar studies, he continued private lessons in music theory, guitar technique and jazz theory. The exposure to to jazz, swing, blues, rock and classical music allowed him to expand ideas for his own music.
Gilkinson will perform traditional country music as well as a bit of early rock and roll, tunes from the 60s, and a gospel tune or two.
He’ll use a combination of flat-picking and finger-picking.
He will also talk about the music and about being a musician.
Coffeehouse concerts are free. Donations are appreciated however.
Coffee, tea and desserts will be served. For viewers on Zoom, donations may be made through Paypal: musiconthedelaware.org, or by mail: Music on the Delaware, P.O. Box 408, Walton, NY 13856.
