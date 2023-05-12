WEST KORTRIGHT — Guitarist Yasmin Williams will perform on the indoor stage at West Kortright Centre at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 13.
According to a media release, to celebrate the beginning of its 2023 season as well as the opening of its gallery, WKC will host a pre-show lawn reception from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The first gallery exhibit, “Cast Sculptures,” is by Richard Friedberg of Harpersfield. The exhibit will be open by appointment from May 13 through June 5.
Based in Alexandria, Virginia, Williams is described as a radiant, acoustic fingerstyle guitarist with an unorthodox, modern style of playing music that produces rich and harmonious sounds.
She uses various techniques including tapped harmonics, bowing, alternative tunings, percussive hits, and lap tapping in her music, all reportedly to great effect.
She was one of the top 10 of the best performers at Newport Folk Festival in 2021 according to Rolling Stone and named one of the best acoustic guitarists in the world by Guitar World in 2022.
West Kortright Center is at 49 W. Kortright Church Road.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/ 4cu45spc for more information and tickets.
