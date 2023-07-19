CHERRY VALLEY — Spiros Soukis will perform music for listening and dancing from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at Star Theater at 44 Main St. in Cherry Valley.
According to a media release, the guitarist takes his inspiration from Eric Clapton and Johnny Winter. He was a regular at BB King’s Club in Times Square for many years.
Soukis will be accompanied by Butch Yager on drums and Rob Graham on bass.
Tucker Yager, a 2019 graduate of Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School and rising young artist, will begin the evening with a short set.
The doors will open at 7 p.m. and the music will begin at 7:30 p.m.,
Tickets are $10 and may be purchased online at https://tinyurl.com/9ndafzph or at the door.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.