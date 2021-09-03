Haring exhibit extended at Fenimore

Fenimore Art Museum has extended its exhibit “Keith Haring: Radiant Vision” until Oct. 11.
In the exhibit, which was originally scheduled to close Sept. 6.visitors can examine different aspects of Haring’s life and career including his subway drawings and street art, gallery shows, the Pop Shop, and his commercial work. Featuring more than 100 works from a private collection, the exhibit includes lithographs, silkscreens, drawings on paper and posters, and details the full arc of Haring’s short but prolific career, presenters said in a media release.
Visitors may recognize images such as “Radiant Baby” — images that permeated American culture in the 1980s and became emblematic of the time, the release said. In its entirety, the exhibit “serves as a tribute to this iconic artist and his dedication to social justice and the betterment of youth worldwide,” the release said.
Museum admission is free for visitors ages 19 and younger, thanks to a donation.
Other exhibits, running through the end of the year, include “Believe in Yourself: What We Learned from Arthur,” highlighting the art of Marc Brown, the creator of the bestselling Arthur adventure book series and numerous other children’s books, and “Toying with the World: Works by Laurene Krasny Brown, who makes small art that “sparks curiosity and invites the viewer in for a closer examination,” the release said.
Face masks are required for all visitors and staff inside the museum regardless of vaccination status.
Fenimore Art Museum, at 5798 State Highway 80 outside of Cooperstown, is open through Dec. 31. Admission is $12 for those 20 to 64, and $10.50 for those 65 and older. Admission is free for those 19 and younger through the end of the year. Tickets can be purchased at the door.
For more information, visit FenimoreArt.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.