Harpist to perform selections from album

WEST KORTRIGHT — The West Kortright Centre will present harpist, singer and composer Maeve Gilchrist with guitarist Kyle Sanna on Saturday, Aug. 28.
The duo will play pieces from The Harpweaver, Gilchrist’s recent album, inspired by “The Harp Weaver” poem by Edna St. Vincent Millay.
According to a media release, Gilchrist takes the Celtic (lever) harp to new levels of innovative performance, stretching her instrument to its harmonic limits and experimental possibilities by combining traditional folk music, jazz, and improvisation.
Born and raised in Edinburgh, Scotland, the Brooklyn-based Gilchrist has released five albums to date and was a featured soloist on the 2018 DreamWorks movie soundtrack for “How to Tame Your Dragon: The Hidden World.”
The outdoor concert will start at 7:30 p.m., rain or shine. Tickets are available by the pod and general admission. Advance tickets start at $30 with free lawn tickets for ages 12 and younger. Advance ticketing will close at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27. Reservations are recommended as tent seating is limited. Day-of tickets start at $34. Day-of purchasers are advised to bring lawn seating.
Starting at 6:30 p.m,. The Tulip and The Rose Cafe will sell dinners onsite.
West Kortright Centre is at 49 W. Kortright Church Road.Visit westkc.org for tickets. Call 607-278-5454 or email info@westkc.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.