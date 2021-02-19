Harris to perform virtual concert for 6OTS

With in-person concerts on hold, 6 On The Square in Oxford will continue its series of online concerts this weekend. Reggie Harris will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20.
Harris is a singer-songwriter, “storyteller and cultural ambassador on a mission to educate, entertain and inspire,” presenters said in a media release. For more than 40 years, he performed for audiences in the U.S., Canada and Europe.
Harris is a teaching artist for the John F Kennedy Center’s CETA program, a Woodrow Wilson Scholar, and the director of music education for the UU Living Legacy Project.
He leads workshops and seminars on songwriting, race relations and performance at colleges and universities, retreat centers and festivals such as the Kennedy Center Summer Education Institute, The Swannanoa Gathering, Boston’s Summer Acoustic Music Week, the People’s Music Network, and the Southeastern Unitarian Universalist Summer Institute.
Recently, Harris released a new single for Black History Month called “It’s Who We Are,” which lays out the reasons for our divisive times: “It’s greed, it’s self-indulgence, it’s the fear of compromise,” the release said.
“As an African American songwriter,” he said in the release, “I feel uniquely privileged and honored to carry this message forward, standing in the shoes of elders like the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Fanny Lou Hamer, Ella Baker, Rep. John Lewis and millions of others who believed that we would overcome the hate and division that has so long been a part of our national landscape. I’m doing my part to keep the dream alive. This song carried the message that Black folks have been preaching for years. It doesn’t have to be this way. That’s why Black History Month exists.”
Tickets are $18 (plus $2 service fee) and can be purchase online at 6onthesquare.org. Those who buy tickets will receive emails about how to view the show on Zoom.
6 On The Square is a not-for-profit, volunteer-based acoustic music listening room and arts venue at 6 Lafayette Park in Oxford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.