HARTWICK COLLEGE — Two authors from different ends of the artistic spectrum will be hosted by Hartwick College during the second half of its Visiting Writers Series.
According to a media release, Krys Malcom Belc and Michael Peters will read from their works and discuss them with students and members of the Hartwick community. Readings are free, open to the public, and will be held in person in Eaton Lounge in Bresee Hall.
Belc, who will present at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, is the author of “The Natural Mother of the Child: A Memoir of Nonbinary Parenthood” (Counterpoint, 2021) and the flash nonfiction chapbook “In Transit” (The Cupboard Pamphlet, 2018).
His work has appeared in Granta, Black Warrior Review, The Rumpus, and has been anthologized in Best of the Net 2018 and Wigleaf Top 50.
Belc has won contests at Redivider and Pigeon Pages and his work has been supported by the Sustainable Arts Foundation.
He received his bachelor’s degree from Swarthmore College, his master’s degree in Special Education from Arcadia University, and his Master of Fine Arts degree in creative writing at Northern Michigan University.
Belc lives with his family in Philadelphia where he works as an educator in a pediatric health care clinic.
Peters is a multimedia artist, musician, poet, writer and author. His work, including “Vaast Bin” (Calamari Press, 2007), explores what he refers to as “the real” through a variety of old and new media, utilizing sound-imaging strategies.
In addition to online and print journals, his works are found in special collections and avant-garde libraries like The Sackner Archive and in poetry and visual poetry anthologies such as The Last Vispo Anthology (Fantagraphics, 2012) and Resist Much/Obey Little (Spuyten Duyvil, 2017). Recognized for his work by the Academy of American Poets, he has a doctorate degree in English from the University at Albany and teaches at SUNY Oneonta.
Peters is also a member of the band Poem Rocket, and is a label-mate of Sun Ra on Atavistic Records.
Peters is scheduled to visit at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 13.
Attendees must show proof of vaccination for COVID-19. Masks are required in all college buildings.
Contact Bradley J. Fest at festb@hartwick.edu, 607-431-4921, or visit https://tinyurl.com/mw2yhs6x for more information.
