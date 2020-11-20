The Hartwick College Theatre Arts Department will present a senior thesis production of “The Story of My Life,” a book by Brian Hill, with music and lyrics by Neil Bartram.
“The Story of My Life” will be able to be streamed on-demand from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4 at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/41538. Tickets are free for Hartwick College students, $5 for Hartwick College faculty and staff, $10 for general admission, and $25 for general admission groups. Ticketholders can view the stream any time up to 24 hours after purchase.
The cast includes Dillon Orlando (’20) as Thomas and Paul Patinka (’15) as Alvin. The production is directed by Theatre Arts faculty Malissa Kano-White, designed by Gary Burlew and Barbara Kahl, and accompanied by Fideliz Campbell (’12).
“The Story of My Life” follows the friendship of Alvin and Thomas, two men from a small town. In the abstract of Thomas’ mind, Thomas struggles to write his estranged friend’s eulogy after Alvin’s mysterious death, while recounting the many turns that their lives have taken since meeting as children. Alvin searches through the manuscripts and stories in Thomas’ mind to lead him on a journey of remembrance.
For more information, call 607-431-4227 or email theatre@hartwick.edu.
