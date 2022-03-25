EARLVILLE — The show featuring Hazmat Modine scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at the Earlville Opera House at 18 E. Main St. in Earlville has been canceled.
The show will be rescheduled, organizers said in an announcement.
According to a media release, the group has performed in more than 40 countries over a 15-year period.
Their music is described as something raw and mysterious that feels at once both familiar and new.
The band is reported to distill American music into an essence from a myriad of world music, blues, country, R&B, rock and roll, jazz, gospel, soul and roots.
The New York City based band is driven by harmonicas, the tuba, drums, guitars, the banjo and a full horn section.
Those who purchased tickets can hold them for the rescheduled show at a date that has not yet been set, or get refund. Patrons are asked to email info@earlvilleoperahouse.com with their preference. *
‘Inscapes’
ROXBURY — “Inscapes,” a group show, opened March 19, in Walt Meade Gallery at Roxbury Arts Center at 5025 Vega Mountain Road in Roxbury. It will remain through April 30. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday,
According to a media release, the counterpart of landscape is inscape, and is described as the surrounding of structure.
Curated by Roxbury Arts Group, the exhibit includes works by Robert Buckwalter, Charles Clary, Gary Duehr, Elisabeth Dzuricsko, Michael Fauerbach, Sarah Legow, Edward Garbarino, Tabitha Gilmore-Barnes, Elaine Grandy, Rhonda Harrow-Engel, Megan Irving, Helane Levine-Keating, Ron Macklin, Alan Powell, Michael Reichman and Sara Stone.
Visit roxburyartsgroup.org or call 607-325-7908 for more information.
Group Exhibit
FLEISCHMANNS — 1053 Main Street Gallery in Fleischmanns will present “These Aren’t the Paintings You’re Looking For,” a group exhibit of works by artists Steve Ellis, Scott Woolsey, Julian Caso and Monte Wilson, from March 26 through April 24.
An opening reception will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 26.
According to a media release, the featured artists and show curator Monte Wilson came together for the group show through friendship and a mutual admiration of each other’s work. Each artist will show multiple pieces. Paintings will range from abstract, pop culture iconography, Cubism meets Modernism, to Landscape Surrealism.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 pm. Friday and Saturday and noon until 4 p.m. Sunday.
Visit 1053maingallery.com for more information.
Peter Yamaoka Memorial
MARGARETVILLE — Earlier this month Longyear Gallery of Margaretville opened “Peter Yamaoka Memorial” in honor of late artist and ceramicist Peter Yamaoka (1948-2022), a former Longyear Gallery member and husband of Longyear Gallery member Gerda van Leeuwen.
A members group exhibit featuring the art of all Longyear Gallery members accompanies the Memorial.
According to a media release, Yamaoka began his artistic career as a printmaker and turned to ceramics later on in his evolution as an artist.
The Gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and holiday Mondays.
Longyear Gallery is downstairs in The Commons at 785 Main St. in Margaretville.
Visit www.longyeargallery.org, or call 845-586-3270 during gallery hours for more information.
