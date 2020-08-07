“Sometimes, it takes an act of imagination to remember our full houses, great talkbacks and appreciative crowds,” Franklin Stage Company officials said in a media release.
That is why they chose the prologue from “Henry V” as the Franklin arts organization’s second installment in the “Soliloquies at Chapel Hall Project,” where Shakespeare’s well-known speeches are shown in unique places in Chapel Hall, the organization’s historic building. The speech, starts the show with a charge to the audience “to imagine the great scenes and vistas that a little theater cannot produce. It is only with actors and audience imagining together that the play comes to life,” the release said.
This short features Adara Alston, who was featured in FSC’s 2018 production of “Doubt.” To view the soliloquy or donate or for more details, visit www.franklinstagecompany.org.
