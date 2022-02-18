FLEISCHMANNS — 1053 Main Street Gallery in Fleischmanns will present “Hidden Gardens,” an exhibit of work bythe artists of ad hoc projects, from Saturday, Feb. 19, through Sunday, March 20, with an opening reception from 3 to 6 p.m. opening night.
According to a media release, exhibiting artists include Beth Caspar, Laura Sue King, Roman Kossak, Hedi Kyle, Patrice Lorenz, Amy Masters, Elaine Mayes, Alan Powell, Miguel Martinez-Riddle, Ted Sheridan, Wanda Siedlecka, Nat Thomas and Tona Wilson.
In “Hidden Gardens,” the artists of ad hoc projects have tried to embody the idea that a garden can be anyplace in which one experiences magic. It can be a place that offers the possibility of discovery, be it internal or external; or an encounter where there’s always the element of surprise.
As further stated in the release, the works in the show combine kinetic energy, radiant color and a playful point of view that offers the promise of spring in the dead of winter and a treasure hunt for all who wish to partake.
The ad hoc projects group was born in 2018, when 13 upstate New York artists presented the pop-up show “The Truth Is Not the Truth or What You Think You See May Not Be What You’re Seeing.” Participants wanted to bring challenging, provocative work to the area in a variety of venues, which so far have included empty commercial spaces and storefront windows as well as traditional galleries. With the arrival of the Coronavirus, the group created a website and launched a virtual gallery at www.adhocprojects.net.
1053 Main Street Gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon until 4 p.m. Sunday. Visit www.1053maingallery.com for more information.
