STAMFORD — The third annual Hill People’s Comedy Fest will feature two days of stand-up, sketches, improv and antics along with a surprise celebrity appearance.
According to a media release, presented by the multi-disciplinary performing arts organization Kaats Cradle, all events will take place in the carriage house theater space behind the storefront of 76 Main St. in Stamford.
Performances will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, and Saturday, June 24.
Friday’s comics will include Chris Larry, Dayna Marie, Greg and Rob, and headliner Ann Van Epps.
Saturday acts will include Rebecca Kaplan, Happenstancery Improv, Gimlick Sketch Comedy, and Serious Comedy Theatre improv.
Organizer Marisa Caruso will lead a free improv workshop at the theater at 3 p.m. Saturday for all ages, but shows are recommended for those 16 and older.
Tickets are $12 for a single night or $20 for the weekend in advance; or $15 per night and $25 for the weekend at the door. Tickets may be purchased online at bit.ly/3hillppltix.
Tote bags will be available on-site and may be purchased in advance with ticket orders.
Parking is available on the street or in several public parking lots nearby.
More information is available at bit.ly/hillpplfest.
