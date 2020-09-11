Quilters are invited to exhibit up to four quilts virtually through the Chenango County Historical Society and the Earlville Opera House’s social medial platforms from Oct. 10 through Nov. 27.
The virtual program will offer new perspectives on New York state’s heritage and is being hosted to highlight historically and culturally significant sites along New York State’s Path Through History during its annual fall weekend, Oct. 10-12, presenters said in a media release.
The exhibit will have an interactive portion in which viewers will be encouraged to “name that pattern” for an overall prize. Viewers will also get to vote on their favorite quilting artist who will be invited for a solo exhibit at the EOH next year.
Each quilter may submit up to four images of their quilts. Images must be received as a high resolution png or jpg by Tuesday, Sept. 29, to info@earlvilleoperahouse.com, along with the artist’s name, quilt title, size, age, description and story of the quilts, noting if they are contemporary or traditional. Quilters should note if the quilts are for sale and anything else deemed relevant to the showing of the quilts as it pertains to public interest.
For more information, email the Chenango County Historical Society at director@chenangohistorical.org or the Earlville Opera House at info@earlvilleoperahouse.com.
Established in 1939, the Chenango County Historical Society’s mission is “to lead and support the advancement of research, education and enjoyment of Chenango County history.” The museum is at 45 Rexford Street in Norwich. The society can be found through Facebook, or at www.chenangohistorical.org.
The Earlville Opera House, constructed in 1892, is at 18 E. Main St. in Earlville. It closed for onsite programming until further notice because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The EOH can be reached through Facebook or by visiting www.earlvilleoperahouse.com.
