NORWICH — Afton Community Theater and Tri-Town Theatre Inc. will present the Broadway hit “Into the Woods,” a tribute to Stephen Sondheim, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 25 and 26, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 27, in Martin W. Kappel Theatre in Norwich.
According to a media release, the story behind the Tony Award winning musical follows a baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the Kings Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break that curse. Everyone’s wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.
As further stated in the release, the production staff is led by director/music supervisor, Cameron Kinnear, who has worked for Disney, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, Chicago National Tour and several equity theaters around the country.
Music Director Winnie Sortman has been rehearsing the cast vocally helping them to navigate the melodies of the score described as intricate.
The cast of 18 local actors features seasoned performers Peter Okoniewski (baker) Morgan Sturdevant (baker’s wife) Samantha Jacobs (Cinderella) Mikaela Sepulveda-Kiefer (witch) along with performances from Sarah Bittner, Thomas Bittner, Makenzie Cuozzo, Olivia Hawkins, Johanna Iversen, Griffin Leddy, Jean Norris, Sarah Norris, Anna Ritchie, LeeAnn Terry and Pamela Wilson. Joining the cast will be an orchestra of 15 area musicians.
Orchestra and balcony seating is available at $20 per ticket online at Tritown.booktix.com.
Email info@tritowntheatreinc.org for more information.
