Holiday favorites to have folk sound

EARLVILLE — The father-son duo Bruce Ward and Taiward Wider will present their holiday favorites interpreted as folk songs at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, in the Arts Café at Earlville Opera House at 18 E.Main St. in Earlville.
According to a media release, with tight vocal harmonies and widely varied backup on guitar, cello, bass and hammered dulcimer, the performance will include familiar favorites and selections the audience may have never heard before.
Wider has been playing cello for almost 20 years and guitar for more than a decade. A graduate of Berklee College of Music, he specializes in folk music, in particular, Klezmer and Yiddish music, Celtic and Appalachian Old Time fiddle.
Ward began his musical career as a church choir singer at the age of 5. He has since performed in semi-professional choirs, folk bands, rock bands, solo recitals, dinner theater, musical comedy and opera.
He sings regularly with the Blue Parsley Boys and Syracuse Vocal Ensemble.
Visit https://earlvilleoperahouse.showare.com/ for more information and tickets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.