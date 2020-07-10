WSKG Classical and WSKG.org will broadcast Honest Brook Music Festival’s 2019 summer season on four Saturdays at 10 a.m. during July and August.
The concert by the Jasper String Quartet, which performed works by Haydn, Shostakovich and Beethoven, will be broadcast July 11.
Pianist-composer Michael Brown's concert, featuring works by Mendelssohn, Medtner, Brown and Beethoven will be broadcast July 18.
Baritone Thomas Meglioranza and pianist Reiko Uchida's program of Schubert, including the “Sonata in A major” and “Die schöne Müllerin” will be broadcast Aug. 1.
The final concert, featuring violinist Randall Goosby and pianist Zhu Wang performing works by Vitali, Debussy, Still and R. Strauss, will be broadcast Aug. 8.
Honest Brook Music Festival was forced to cancel its 2020 summer season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the past several years, WSKG has been taping the concerts and broadcasting them the following year. So those who miss the music in the barn this year will still be able to enjoy Honest Brook concerts his year, presenters said in a media release.
WSKG Classical is at 105.9 FM, online at WSKG.org or the WSKG app.
For more information about the Honest Brook Music Festival, find the festival on Facebook or visit HBMF.org.
Honest Brook Music Festival plans to resume live concerts in 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.