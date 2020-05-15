The Honest Brook Music Festival has canceled its 2020 summer season because of concerns about the coronavirus.
In a media release, organizers said they hope to present the same program featuring the Cuarteto Latinoamericano, cellist Thomas Mesa and pianist Ilya Yakushev, The Claremont Trio, and pianist Aristo Sham during the summer of 2021.
Those who purchased tickets for 2020 summer concerts are advised to visit “Tickets” at the HBMF website, hbmf.org, for more information.
The festival was founded in 1989 by Michael Cannon and Cristopher Desler. It is a registered, 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, committed to presenting concerts by young musicians and well-known artists. The festival’s summer series is held in a preserved dairy barn outside of Delhi.
Artists often give a brief background about the music they are presenting. When the program is over, they greet and chat with concert goers interested in learning more about the performers’ careers and the program they have just heard, presenters said in the release.
The festival is on Honest Brook Road off state Route 28 between Delhi and Meredith. For more information, visit hbmf.org or the organization's Facebook page, email hbmf@aol.com or call 607-746-3770.
