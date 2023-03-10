DELHI — The Honest Brook Music Festival will celebrate its 34th season at The Barn this summer featuring young musicians.
The season is scheduled to open with Saturday evening concerts on July 15 and July 22. Concerts will also be held Sunday afternoons on Aug. 6 and 13. Saturday performances will begin at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday concerts will start at 3 p.m.
According to a media release, pianist Chaeyoung Park, who will perform on July 15, has been praised in New York Concert Review as a passionate pianist who “does not play a single note without thought or feeling.”
Embracing a broad range of the classical music literature, Park’s programs feature works ranging from the early French Baroque by Rameau, to Beethoven sonatas, to new music by living composers. She has performed with orchestras across the U.S.
Baritone John Moore will perform July 22 with pianist Adam Golka.
Moore appears frequently in both Europe and the United States and is garnering praise for his energetic performances and burnished baritone in both operatic and concert repertoire.
A graduate of the Metropolitan Opera’s Lindemann Young Artist Program, Moore has appeared in numerous roles at The Met Opera in New York.
Pianist Golka has won widespread critical and popular acclaim. He has performed with dozens of orchestras, from Seattle and Atlanta to the BBC Scottish and Shanghai Philharmonic, and in recital at renowned venues and festivals. He collaborates regularly in recital with Moore and other musicians.
The Balourdet Quartet — Angela Bae and Justin DeFilippis, violins; Benjamin Zannoni, viola; and Russell Houston, cello — will perform Sunday afternoon, Aug. 6.
The quartet has performed at festivals and series throughout the United States and has received numerous awards and prizes. It is premiering a new commissioned work by celebrated composer Karim Al-Zand, made possible through Chamber Music America’s Classical Commissioning Grant.
The Neave Trio will close the season on Aug. 13. Since forming in 2010, The trio with violinist Anna Williams, cellist Mikhail Veselov, and pianist Eri Nakamura, has earned enormous praise for its engaging, cutting edge performances.
Neave, a Gaelic word meaning “bright” and “brilliant” has performed at many concert series and festivals worldwide, and has held residency positions at Brown University, University of Virginia, and Longy School of Music of Bard College.
Founded in 1989 by Michael Cannon and the late Christopher Desler, the Honest Brook Music Festival has become what is described in the release as a popular fixture of the classical music scene in Delaware County and the surrounding area.
Performances are held in a converted dairy barn.
All seating is by reservation only and not assigned.
Reservations are $25 or $85 for the season. Students in grades K through 12 will be admitted for free.
Visit HBMF.org for a reservation form. Call 607-746-3770, or email HBMF@aol.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.