DELHI — The Honest Brook Music Festival will begin the celebration of its 34th season of summer concerts in The Barn at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15, with pianist Chaeyoung Park.
According to a media release, Park has been praised in New York Concert Review as a passionate pianist who “does not play a single note without thought or feeling.”
Embracing a broad range of the classical music literature, Park’s programs feature works ranging from the early French Baroque by Rameau, to Beethoven sonatas, to new music by living composers.
She won the 2019 Hilton Head International Piano Competition and is the first female Korean pianist to receive first place in the history of the competition.
She subsequently presented her solo recital debut at Carnegie’s Weill Recital Hall and performed Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4 with the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra under the baton of John Morris Russell.
Her debut album on the Steinway label will feature the complete set of Musica Ricerata by Ligeti, as well as the more traditional, beloved masterpiece, Piano Sonata No. 3 by Brahms.
An avid chamber musician, Park participated in Ravinia’s Steans Music Institute, Yellow Barn, Four Seasons Winter Workshop, Kneisel Hall, Juilliard ChamberFest, and YoungArts Week, which awarded her the Gold Medal in Music.
While working under artists such as Leon Fleisher, Frans Helmerson, Gary Hoffman and Robert Levin, she has collaborated with other young artists of her generation. She was featured at the Greene Space at WNYC/WQXR, Harvard Club in New York City, and First Congregational United Church of Christ in Sarasota.
When COVID-19 made in-person collaborations difficult, Park produced multiple online layering projects through phone and Zoom rehearsals.
At 14, Park had her first concerto engagement with the Heritage Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of James Murray. She went on to perform with all major orchestras in Kansas, including the Kansas City Symphony with Michael Stern, Topeka Symphony Orchestra with Robert Olson, Fort Hays Symphony Orchestra with Ben Cline, Philharmonia of Greater Kansas City with Travis Jürgens, Metropolitan Youth Orchestra with James Murray and Kansas Sinfonietta with David Neely.
She now regularly performs with orchestras around the U.S., including the Juilliard chamber orchestra (which she conducted from the keyboard while performing the second movement of Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 12), as well as the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra with Neil Varon, Utah Symphony Orchestra with Rei Hotoda, New Millennium Symphony with Francesco Milioto, Canton Symphony Orchestra with Gerhardt Zimmermann, Lake Forest Symphony with Vladimir Kulenovic and Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra with John Morris Russell.
While pursuing the Bachelor of Music degree at the Juilliard School, Park was awarded the Juilliard Gina Bachauer Scholarship, which offers a year of full-tuition. For her Master of Music degree, she was named a Kovner Fellow, a merit-based fellowship covering tuition and living expenses for music students who demonstrate potential for leadership in the field and was awarded the Arthur Rubinstein Prize, given to one outstanding graduating pianist, at the conclusion of her degree.
South Korean-born, and raised in Lawrence, Kansas, since age 10, Park returns there frequently to share music with her community. New York City, is where she is presently based.
First prize winner of the 2022 Susan Wadsworth Young Concert Artists International Auditions, she is managed worldwide by Young Concert Artists.
Seating at Saturday’s concert is by reservation only and not assigned.
Reservations are $25 per concert or $85 for the season. Children K-12 will be admitted for free.
Visit www.HBMF.org for a reservation form.
Call 607-746-3770, or email HBMF@aol.com for more information.
The Barn is on Honest Brook Road just off Route 28 between Delhi and Meridale.
