The Honest Brook Music Festival will present live chamber music in The Barn once again this summer, the organization announced earlier this month.
The season of four performances will begin Saturday, July 10, and conclude Sunday, Aug. 8.
This year’s lineup includes artists who were scheduled for 2020 but were canceled because of the COVID pandemic, as well as a newcomer to the stage in the restored barn of an old Delaware County Farm outside of Delhi. .
The Cuarto Latinoamericano, a string quartet, and Jiji, a guitarist, will open the season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10.
The quartet has for more than 30 years been the leading proponent of Latin American music for string quartet. They have toured extensively and throughout the world and have premiered more than a hundred works, presenters said in a media release. Winners of the 2012 and 2016 Latin Grammys for Best Classical Recordings, the quartet has been recognized by the Mexican Music Critics Association Award and three times and has received Chamber Music America/ASCAP's "Most Adventurous Programming" Award.
Jiji is known for her virtuosic performances that feature a diverse selection of music, ranging from traditional and contemporary classical to free improvisation, played on both acoustic and electric guitar, the release said
At 7:30 p.m. July 17, Cuban-American cellist Thomas Mesa and Russian born pianist Ilya Yakushev will perform. Mesa has won numerous competitions and has appeared as soloist with orchestras in the United States and Mexico, including the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl, Santa Barbara Symphony, Southwest Florida Symphony Orchestra, and the Cleveland Orchestra. Yakushev won the 2005 World Piano Competition, and has won numerous other competitions since his first award at 12 as a prizewinner of the Young Artists Concerto Competition in his native St. Petersburg, the release said.
The Claremont Trio, consisting of piano, violin and cello, will take the stage at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1. Lauded as “one of America’s finest young chamber groups” by Strad Magazine, the Claremont is sought after for its "virtuosic and richly communicative performances," the release said. First winners of the Kalichstein-Laredo-Robinson International Trio Award and the only piano trio ever to win the Young Concert Artists International Auditions, the trio has been lauded for its "aesthetic maturity, interpretive depth and exuberance," according to the release.
Spanish-Dutch pianist Albert Cano Smit will be the guest artist at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8. Smit won first prize at the prestigious 2019 Young Artists International Auditions, as well as the Paul A. Fish Memorial Prize, as well as the 2017 Walter W. Naumburg Piano Competition, which presented him in recital at Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall.
The Honest Brook Festival is on Honest Brook Road off state Route 28 between Delhi and Meredith.
To observe social distancing, the number of seats will be limited. Masks will be required.
For more information or reservations, send an email to hbmf@aol.com or call 607-746-3770.
