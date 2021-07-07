Honest Brook's season set to open

DELHI — The Honest Brook Music Festival will open its Summer 2021 season of four chamber music concerts in The Barn at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10, with The Cuarteto Latinoamericano, a string quartet, and Jiji, a guitarist.
Cuarteto Latinoamericano has been the leading proponent of Latin American music for string quartets for more than 30 years presenters said in a media release. It has toured extensively throughout the world and have premiered more than a hundred works. Winners of the 2012 and 2016 Latin Grammys for Best Classical Recordings, they have been recognized by the Mexican Music Critics Association Award and have received Chamber Music America/ASCAP’s “Most Adventurous Programming” Award three times.
Guitarist Jiji is known for her virtuosic performances that feature a diverse selection of music, ranging from traditional and contemporary classical to free improvisation, played on both acoustic and electric guitar.
The festival will continue the following Saturday, July 17, at 7:30 p.m. with Cuban-American cellist Thomas Mesa and Russian born pianist Ilya Yakushev.
Mesa has established himself as one of the most charismatic, innovative and engaging performers of his generation, presenters said in a media release. He has won numerous competitions and has appeared as soloist with orchestras in the United States and Mexico, including the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl, Santa Barbara Symphony, Southwest Florida Symphony Orchestra, and the Cleveland Orchestra.
Yakushev won the 2005 World Piano Competition, and has won numerous other competitions since his first award at age twelve as a prizewinner of the Young Artists Concerto Competition in his native St. Petersburg.
The festival will continue at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, with The Claremont Trio, and at 4 p.m. on Aug. 8 with Spanish-Dutch pianist Albert Cano Smit.
Founded in 1989 by pianist Michael Cannon, director, and the late Christopher Desler, The Honest Brook Music Festival has been presenting live chamber music by artists of international recognition every year except for 2020, which was canceled because of the COVID pandemic.
The festival is held in a restored dairy barn on a hillside outside of Delhi and takes its name from the brook that flows by the grounds. It is on Honest Brook Road off state Route 28 between Delhi and Meredith.
Admission is by advance reservation only at $25 a concert and $85 for all four. Kindergarten through 12th grade students are always free.
For more information and/or reservations, call 607-746-3770 or email hbmf@aol.com.
