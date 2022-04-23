House of Hamill poised to play at Oxford venue

OXFORD — The folk-roots duo House of Hamill will perform at 6 On The Square in Oxford at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23.
According to a media release, Rose Baldino and Brian Buchanan first found themselves onstage together at the 2014 Folk Alliance International conference in Kansas City. Baldino’s band Burning Bridget Cleary was scheduled to perform, but inclement weather prevented two of her bandmates from flying. Desperate to salvage the showcase, she approached Buchanan, who she knew fronted Canadian Celtic rock band Enter the Haggis. She thrust a guitar into his hands, pulled him onstage and the two just clicked.
Today, Pennsylvania-based House of Hamill is a fixture on festival stages across the United States, sharing their music and stories on the country’s premier folk stages. Their version of “Pound a Week Rise” rose to the top of the U.S. Folk DJ charts, and the video for their all-violin cover of “Sweet Child O’ Mine” has amassed more than 16 million views on Facebook, where it was shared more than 400,000 times.
Their latest release, “Folk Hero,” captures the frenetic energy and eclecticism of their live shows. A collection of original instrumentals, re-imagined folk ballads and new songs that showcase the trio’s versatility, “Folk Hero” is the third House of Hamill album to be funded entirely by their fans.
Tickets are $18 and may be purchased at 6onthesquare.org or by calling 607-843-6876 to make a reservation.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
All patrons will be required to show proof of a vaccination, either by a card issued by the vaccine provider or by an Excelsior Pass on paper or an electronic device.
Also, all entering the venue for a concert need to be masked, covering the nose and mouth for the entire time they’re in the venue, except when eating or drinking.
The performance will also be streamed live online on a pay-what-you-can basis.
Visit 6onthesquare.org for more information.
