MIDDLEBURGH — South African musician, music therapist and humanitarian Sharon Katz will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at Middleburgh Library at 323 Main St. in Middleburgh.
According to a media release, the interactive performance will highlight the artist’s work in the border region between California and Tijuana, Mexico. Continuing her work of “converting gang members into band members,” Katz has been forming choirs and teaching guitar to youths in some of the most gang and drug infested areas. She has also been working in shelters for migrant children and families, a safe house for girls rescued from trafficking and a program for survivors of torture.
She will also perform songs from her latest CD, We Can Be The Change, which features her collaborations with musicians from South Africa, Mexico, Cuba and the United States, as well as original compositions and her arrangements of traditional South African standards.
Katz has performed with the South African singer Miriam Makeba and toured and recorded with Makeba’s colleagues, Dolly Rathebe and Abigail Kubeka, in South Africa and the U.S. and was featured on Sting’s Carnival! album with Elton John, Tina Turner, Annie Lennox, Ruben Blades and Pavarotti.
Katz uses proceeds from her appearances and music sales to fund her humanitarian work. Sunday’s concert has a requested donation of $15.
Proof of vaccination and masks will be required to attend along with an advance reservation which may be made by calling 518-827-4953.
