ONEONTA — The Oneonta Concert Association will present Imani Winds in concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at the First United Methodist Church on Chestnut Street in Oneonta in the kick-off to the group’s 93rd concert series.
According to a media release, Grammy-winning Imani Winds has discovered what audiences value most from their concerts: a sense of connection with the music, performers, composers and artistry.
Extolled by the Philadelphia Inquirer as “what triumph sounds like,” the quintet is desribed as dynamic in their playing, performing culturally relevant programming with virtuosic collaboration and seamlessly navigates between classical, jazz and world music.
The series will continue on Nov. 19 with a performance by the violin and piano duo of Uli Speth and Tomoko Kanamaru.
Because of the continued incidence of COVID-19 cases in the area, masks will be required for everyone at all times inside the building, and OCA will also reduce the capacity of the concert hall by half to allow for distanced seating.
Tickets are available for purchase by subscription online or by mail.
Single ticket prices at the door will be $25 and $6 for students.
Visit www.oneontaconcertassociation.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.