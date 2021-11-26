In-progress film to be screened

ONEONTA — Gilbertsville Filmmakers Jeri Wachter and Joseph C. Stillman will present a ‘work in progress’ screening and discussion of their documentary “Something in the Water” at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.
According to a media release, in October of last year, Wachter and Stillman began a journey to talk to people throughout the United States about the state of the nation. The results of the endeavor have turned into a ‘work in progress’ documentary called “Something in the Water,” described as an illuminating and inspiring film about a search for common ground in America.
“Our country, which we love dearly, has been amid a constitutional and psychological crisis for decades now, and the recent 2020 election brought it to the forefront. To understand this unique period of transition for ourselves, we drove 16,500 miles across 30 states in 50 days, to speak with 195 Americans about their concerns, their experiences, and their aspirations for America,” Stillman said in the release.
Wachter also noted that “We believe that our project sheds light on the remarkable diversity across our nation, and through the testimony of fellow Americans, the film sparks a dialogue from which every person can begin a process to help bridge the divisions in our country and the angst that exists as a result. As filmmakers, we take this responsibility seriously and feel confident that our film offers an opportunity to learn from others what we don’t often get a chance to see.”
Seating is limited. The event will follow Otsego County public health guidelines.
Tickets are $10 each. Call 607-226-4181 to reserve a seat.
Visit www.somethinginthewater.today for more information.
