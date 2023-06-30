SALT SPRINGVILLE — The Oneonta-based Catskill Conservatory will present the 26th edition of its Quiet Concert for the Fourth and potluck supper at Windfall Dutch Barn in Salt Springville on Tuesday, July 4.
According to a media release, the series is dedicated to the memory of Louise Porter Moore, benefactor of the barn that was organized as a public trust. During the past 47 years it has been the venue for hundreds of public events, ranging from concerts to quilt shows.
The annual Independence Day celebration began following Moore’s death, in 1997, and is dedicated to what is described in the release as her patriotic spirit and love of music and nature.
This year’s program will include performances by soprano Johana Arnold, keyboardist Kim Paterson, trumpeter Carleton Clay, sitar player Sam Aldridge, bassist Rich Mollin and Steve Gorn, who plays the bansuri, or bamboo flute.
They will be joined by guest vocalist Arianne Ajakh. The 10-year-old who will be a fifth grader at Cooperstown Elementary School in the fall, played Marta Von Trapp in the Glimmerglass Festival’s production of ‘The Sound of Music’ last year. She will also perform at Glimmerglass this summer. A member of the Catskill Youth Choir, she studies voice with Cynthia Donaldson and piano with Dana LaCroix. Her first teacher and musical mentor was her grandfather, the late Maestro Charles Schneider, who himself performed in nearly two dozen concerts at the Windfall Barn between 1976 and 2019.
The 4 p.m. concert will be followed by a potluck supper. Concertgoers are urged to bring a dish to share, if possible, with the Conservatory furnishing table settings and beverages. The event is free and open to everyone.
Call 607-263-5230 or visit windfalldutchbarn.org for more information. The website includes driving directions to the Barn. The GPS location is 2009 Clinton Road in Fort Plain.
