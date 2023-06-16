WEST KORTRIGHT — The talents of local LGBTQIA+ artists will be presented in an outdoor concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 18, when West Kortright Centre presents “Happy Sad Music — Emerging Voices Pride Fest.”
According to a media release, three indie music performances will feature Awksymoron, Chris Riffle and Moppy.
Food and drinks will be available starting at 3 p.m.
Bringing one’s own lawn seating is encouraged.
General admission tickets are $10 per person and may be purchased at westkc.org. WKC members receive a 10% discount. Children 12 and younger may attend for free.
Call 607-278-5454 or email info@westkc.org for more information.
West Kortright Centre is at 49 W. Kortright Church Road, near East Meredith.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.