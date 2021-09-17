COOPERSTOWN — Endless Field will perform at Origins Cafe at 558 Beaver Meadow Road in Cooperstown on Saturday, Sept. 18, in the fourth presentation of the Cafe’s first Featured Artist Concert Series.
According to a media release, Endless Field is an instrumental guitar and bass duo formed by guitarist Jesse Lewis and bassist Ike Sturm in New York City. Their sound is described as a blend of intricate finger-style lines, improvisation and ambient textures that forge a new and compelling sound.
Lewis has been hailed as “an articulate ace” by the New York Times and a “poet of the steel string” by Stereophile. Sturm’s playing has been described as “undeniably beautiful” by Downbeat and “music of extraordinary emotion” by Bass Player Magazine.
As further stated in the release, Endless Field journeys into remote locations with instruments, seeking inspiration from the wilderness. They have toured across the United States, Italy, and Norway and have performed at Lincoln Center, the United Nations, Subculture, and live on NPR’s Echoes Radio.
The latest album by Endless Field was released in the summer of 2020 on Biophilia Records.
The album was recorded in the Utah Wilderness using a solar battery powered mobile recording studio and was documented by National Geographic photographers and videographers.
A meet-and-greet will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the concert at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.
Call 607-437-2862 of visit originscafe.org for more information.
