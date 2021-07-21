Instrumental group to perform Saturday at WKC

WEST KORTRIGHT — The West Kortright Centre at 49 W. Kortright Church Road will present the instrumental group Hawktail on Saturday, July 24.
According to a media release, Hawktail features fiddler Brittany Haas, bassist Paul Kowert, guitarist Jordan Tice, and mandolinist Dominick Leslie.
The musicians are known for playing with a plethora of other bands, including Punch Brothers, the David Rawlings Machine, Crooked Still, Live From Here Radio Show, Deadly Gentlemen, Missy Raines & The New Hip, Jordan Tice and Horse County, Phoebe Hunt and The Gatherers, and A Prairie Home Companion.
Their sound is said to appeal to lovers of jazz, classical and bluegrass alike.
Picnics may be brought or food purchased on-site from The Tulip & The Rose, beginning at 6 p.m.
The concert will start at 7 p.m. The outdoor show will be held rain or shine.
Tickets, starting at $24 will be sold by the pod or as singles, either under the event tent or on the lawn. Free lawn tickets are offered for children 12 and younger. Advance tickets are recommended. Walk-ups are welcome but will want to bring their own lawn seating. Advance ticketing will close at 8 p.m. Friday, July 23.
Visit westkc.org for tickets. Contact 607-278-5454 or info@westkc.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.