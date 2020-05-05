Instrumentalist to play Virtual House Party

WALTON — Music on the Delaware’s sixth Virtual House Party will be presented from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 7, and will feature Walton singer and instrumentalist Bill Seneschal.
According to a media release, Seneschal became interested in folk music in the 1960s and was especially influenced by the Kingston Trio and the Limelighters. At that point, after years of singing, he took up the banjo and guitar. Later, demands of family and needing to put food on the table inspired Seneschal to develop a country music repertoire. Since then, his performances have been as a soloist and in groups with as many as five members.
Today, Seneschal’s music is a blend of country, bluegrass, folk, blues, early rock ‘n’ roll and some pop. He particularly enjoys performing in duets with Don Gilkinson or Steve Eisenberg.
Thursday’s concert identification number is 763 307 078. The password is 514379. The web address is https://tinyurl.com/ycbw4k3b.
Remaining concerts in the House Party series will feature John Colonna on May 14 and Ira McIntosh on May 21.
