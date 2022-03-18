WALTON — Music on the Delaware’s March coffeehouse concert will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 20, at Walton Theatre.
According to a media release, Irish fiddler Patrick Reynolds and Friends will present a St. Patrick’s Day celebration with lively Irish dance tunes and song. Presenters will include Reynolds on fiddle, Tim Ball on guitar, Nora Revenaugh, fiddle and vocals, and Nick Whitmer on uilleann (Irish) pipes.
Reynolds, who grew up in Ireland, enjoys exploring the history of his family’s traditional music, especially learning and playing tunes with others at informal Irish music sessions.
The performance will also be streamed. Access will be available at www.musiconthedelaware.org.
