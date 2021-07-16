OXFORD — The Burns & Kristy Band will travel from the Ithaca area to perform outdoors in Lafayette Park at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 18.
The free event continues the 14th anniversary celebration of 6 On The Square and was funded with a grant from the Robert C. Smith Foundation.
According to a media release, Terry Burns, the youngest of the Burns sisters, sang in The Burns Sisters Band before moving to Nashville. There, she became a staff writer for EMI Publishing, MCA/Universal and Larga Vista Music. Her music has been recorded by several artists and also featured on television shows.
Ron Kristy has been composing music for film and TV for many years.
His music has been featured on television shows such as 20/20, Good Morning America, Inside the NFL and Dancing With the Stars.
He composed award-winning music scores for Angel Stories, Miracle Stories and Life After Life on the Discovery Channel and Soul of the Senate: The Robert Byrd Story on PBS. He is a former staff writer at Warner Chappell Music in New York City.
