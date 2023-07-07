OXFORD — 6 On The Square will kick off its free summer concerts in Oxford’s Lafayette Park at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 9, with Richie & Rosie, also known as Ithaca-based duo Richie Stearns and Rosie Newton.
According to a media release, Stearns started playing banjo at age 14 and Newton began classical piano lessons at 8, eventually moving to classical viola as a teen. Both had musically immersed childhoods: Sterns’ family founded the iconic GrassRoots Festival of Music & Dance (where he is now president), and by her junior year of high school, Newton was playing fiddle and touring with folk-rock band The Mammals. During that time, the two were introduced at the Saratoga Springs Flurry Festival — a meeting that would spark a friendship and musical bond.
During Newton’s freshman year at Ithaca College studying viola, the two began touring together as part of the Evil City String Band. Eventually they decided to pursue their music as a duo. They have released two albums: 2013’s “Tractor Beam” and 2020’s “Nowhere in Time.”
Bringing chairs and/or blankets is suggested. In case of inclement weather, the concert will move inside 6OTS.
