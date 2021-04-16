Dozens of locally crafted birds are on view in the village of Cherry Valley as part the community art project “It’s For The Birds!,” a public art installation on display through Memorial Day.
“It’s For The Birds!” was conceived by Wendy Whiteman Reich, mosaic artist and entrepreneur, with a vision to create an inclusive and diverse project accessible to everyone in the community, according to a media release. In collaboration with Angelica Palmer of Rebirth Cherry Valley and Jane Sapinsky and the Cherry Valley Artworks board, dozens of Cherry Valley residents, Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School students and regional artists created birds to adorn the village.
The April 4 ribbon cutting and opening included Cherry Valley Deputy Mayor Ian Feulner who cut the opening day ribbon. Prizes were awarded to Anne Geiger for Best Community Adult Entry, George Hymas for Best Sculptural Entry, Braeden Victory for Best Community Youth Entry, Abigail Field for Best CVSCS Elementary Entry, Andrew Lusk for Best CVSCS Middle School Entry and Mina Aramini for Best CVSCS High School Entry
The entries were judged by CVCS Superintendent Theri Jo Clemenhaga, A Rose is a Rose Florist owner Jackie Hull, and Carl Waldman of Cherry Valley Community Facilities Corporation. The birds can be seen in the storefronts of A Rose is Rose, Cherry Valley Health Center, Cherry Valley Bookstore, Martha Heneghan, LMHC The Tryon Inn, The Plaid Pallet and Steve and Paula Thomas.
An interactive map of the pieces can be found on the Rebirth Cherry Valley Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.