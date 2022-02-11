BAINBRIDGE — Jericho Arts Council will begin its winter/spring performance season Saturday, Feb. 12, with Cory Zink’s Classic Country Road Show.
Events will be held at the Town Hall Theatre & Gallery at 15 N. Main St. in Bainbridge.
The bluegrass group Nothin Fancy will follow on Saturday, Feb. 26.
On March 5, the Corvettes Doo Wop Revue is scheduled to be presented.
A weekend of performances of “Always a Bridesmaid” by the Out of the Woodwork Players is scheduled for March 18, 19 and 20.
More bluegrass with the Feinberg Brothers will be presented Saturday, March 26.
“Takin’ It To the Streets,” a Doobie Brothers Tribute Show, is scheduled for Saturday, April 9.
Zink and Company will perform Saturday, April 23, and on April 30, “Beatles For Sale,” will recreate the sounds of the Fab Four live in concert.
“Only the Lonely,” a Roy Orbison Tribute Show, will be performed Saturday, May 7, and the season will end on May 14, with the Small Town Big Band providing free music to dance the night away!
Doors will open at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. performances.
Ticket reservations may be made by calling 607-288-3882.
Visit www.Jerichoarts.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.