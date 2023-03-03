ONEONTA — The Mark Krammer Jazz Band will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at B Side Ballroom at 1 Clinton Plaza in downtown Oneonta.
According to a media release, Krammer will be joined at the piano by Rich Mollin on bass and John Vasta on drums.
Krammer is described as a piano giant whose playing moves the modern mainstream of jazz forward, combining his early influences and formidable technique with fresh ideas that form his own individual voice.
The doors will open at 7 p.m. for the pass-the-hat event with pop-up menu.
The Stephan Clair Band will play at 8 p.m. Friday, March 10, and Nashville recording artist Buddy Jewel is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11.
Find B Side on Facebook for more information.
