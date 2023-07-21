FLEISCHMANNS — 1053 Gallery is among the participants in this year’s edition of Upstate Arts Weekend, a connective annual event described as a celebration of the cultural vibrancy of Upstate NY.
According to a media release, in addition to extending its hours to include Monday, arrangements have been made for the public to engage with the artists and curator of the exhibit “Jewels & Binoculars.”
“Jewels and Binoculars” represents an examination of the relationship between material and ground and the shapes that found objects and paint take when transmuted by mind, spirit and the elements. Created by Sharon Horvath and Susie Bellamy, it was curated by Lindsay Comstock.
At 3 p.m. Sunday, July 23, during a ‘ceremonial plant sit’ attendees will be presented with a single medicinal plant on multiple levels. Sitting among the plants grown by Horvath, their medicinal value will be described by herbalist Comstock and a journey to their spirit with Shamanic Reiki practitioner Bellamy will follow.
Gallery 1053 will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Monday, July 22 to 24.
