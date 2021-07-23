Joe Crookston to perform in Oxford

OXFORD — Singer/songwriter Joe Crookston will share his heartfelt songbook at 2 p.m. in Oxford’s Lafayette Park on Saturday, July 25, in the final free concert held in celebration of 6 On The Square’s 14th anniversary.
According to a media release, named 2016 Folk Alliance International Artist-in-Residence, musicians Crookston has played with include Suzanne Vega, Dar Williams, David Francey, John McCutcheon, John Gorka and Judy Collins.
His four-minute songs are like short films traveling mystical and humorous roads, twisting through vivid cinematography about Brooklyn in July, Oklahoma towns, rattlesnake tails, turbary thieves, Galway heather, meter maids and drunk roosters.
Whether Crookston is picking his 1948 Gibson, weaving through lap-slide songs or looping his fiddle, he is known to draw his audience in. With unwavering courage to be himself, he is literate, poignant and funny.
Visit 6onthesquare.org for more information.
