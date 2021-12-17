Juilliard student to play organ at Hobart church

HOBART — Hobart Presbyterian Church will present familiar Christmas hymns and carols and a recital by a young organist at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, in the church sanctuary.
According to a media release, organist Eddie Zheng, a native of New York City, is a student of Paul Jacobs at the Juilliard School. He has received first prize in several prestigious organ competitions and has performed in cities throughout North America, such as St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York, and several times in Beijing, China. In addition to his studies, Zheng is an artist-in-residence at the Saint Ignatius of Antioch Episcopal Church in New York City.
Zheng will play Hobart church’s M.P. Möller pipe organ, built in 1913, installed in 1914, restored in 1979, and reportedly in excellent form. He will perform a selection of solo works for organ and familiar hymns and carols, with occasional commentary and explanation.
The program will also feature vocalist Heather Walts of Stamford and pianist and Julliard student Youlan Ji.
The church is at 78 Maple St. in Hobart. The sanctuary is large and per CDC guidelines, masks are recommended. There is elevator access to the sanctuary.
Admission is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring donations of non-perishable food and personal items for a local food bank.
Visit www.facebook.com/hobartpres/ for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.