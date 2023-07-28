FRANKLIN — A return engagement featuring singer, bandleader and showman Julian Fleisher opened Friday, July 28, and two more shows will be presented this weekend. The show is called “Julian Fleisher and Band, Detours.”
According to a media release, Fleisher, dubbed a “Manhattan nightclub supernova” by the LA Times, is a singer, actor, and longtime associate of the Franklin Stage Company. He returns to Chapel Hall for an evening of songs gathered along the unexpected detours during a career that has taken him all over the musical map.
Fleisher will be joined by musicians Drew Wutke on piano, Sean Murphy on bass, Dave Berger on drums and Pete Smith on guitar. The band weaves together original tunes, stories, and classics from the Great American Songbook.
Fleisher began as a singer, and his regular gigs at such stalwart New York venues as Joe’s Pub, Lincoln Center, BAM, Symphony Space, 92nd St. Y and World Trade Center’s Winter Garden led him naturally to start writing his own songs and to collaborating with a host of partners both on and off the stage. Between concerts, the recording studio, the theater and his popular recent podcasts The Naked American Songbook and Julian Fleisher’s Guilty Pleasures, Fleisher has sung, written, gigged, produced or appeared with Molly Ringwald, Martha Plimpton, Issac Mizrahi, Jennifer Holiday, Lauren Graham, Ana Gasteyer, Rufus Wainwright, Mo Rocca, Bridget Everett, Paul Schaefer, Keith Carradine, Joshua Malina, David Rakoff and Sally Field.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday. All shows take place at Chapel Hall, 25 Institute St. in Franklin. Admission is free with a suggested donation of $25 per person.
FSC will not require masks, but will provide them to anyone who prefers to mask.
Visit www.franklinstagecompany.org or call 607-829-3700 for more information and reservations.
