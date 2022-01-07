Junior version of play to be presented

ONEONTA — Orpheus Theatre’s Starstruck Players youth troupe is in rehearsals for “Honk! JR.”
According to a media release, directed by Michaela Pawluk with choreography by Riley Bowen and vocal coaching by Dan Chien, the musical play is described as a heartwarming celebration of being different with sparkling wit, unique charm and a memorable score.
“Honk! JR.” will be brought to life on the stage with a cast of 27 local youths, assisted by a production crew of four more youths who are credited with contributing to the magic behind the scenes.
As the story unfolds, Ugly looks quite a bit different from his darling duckling brothers and sisters. The other animals on the farm are quick to notice and point this out, despite his mother’s protective flapping. Feeling rather foul about himself, the little fowl finds himself on an adventure of self-discovery, all the while unknowingly outwitting a very hungry cat. Along the way, Ugly meets a whole flock of unique characters and finds out being different is not a bad thing to be.
Performances will be presented at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 14 and 15, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16.
Tickets are available at www.orpheustheatre.org and may also be available at the door before each show provided seats remain. General admission is $15 for adults, and $10 for children, students and seniors.
In keeping with Orpheus Theatre’s commitment to providing a safe theatrical experience for all involved, seating will be limited in accordance with state and CDC guidelines.
Audience members will be placed in socially-distanced seating and asked to wear a mask regardless of current mandates and/or vaccination status. Temperature checks and health screening questions will also be asked of all audience members as they enter the venue.
