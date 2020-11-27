Get Woke! will host an online discussion about the film and book “Just Mercy” and its themes with Michele Frazier, assistant professor of criminal justice at SUNY Delhi. The event is scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29. There is no fee to attend, but registration is required.
According to organizers, “Just Mercy” is the launching pad for a discussion about themes such as racial profiling, bail reform and the prison industrial complex, and how they impact us nationally and on a local level.
Frazier, discussion facilitator, is an Oneonta native. She holds a bachelor’s degree in law, letters and society from the University of Chicago; a master’s degree in Theological Studies from Harvard University, with an emphasis on feminist and black theology; and a Master of Science degree in justice, law and society from American University. She is pursuing a Doctorate in Law and Policy from Northeastern University, where she is studying the call for and implementation of crisis intervention teams as a way to reduce disparate racial outcomes in the criminal justice system.
“Just Mercy” is based on the true story of young lawyer Bryan Stevenson (Michael B. Jordan) and his history-making battle for justice. After graduating from Harvard, Bryan had his pick of lucrative jobs. Instead, he headed to Alabama to defend those wrongly condemned or who were not afforded proper representation, with the support of local advocate Eva Ansley (Brie Larson).
Stevenson becomes embroiled in a labyrinth of legal and political maneuverings, as well as overt and unabashed racism as he fights with the odds — and the system — stacked against them, according to organizers.
For more information and to register for the online event, visit www.getwokecatskills.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.