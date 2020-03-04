'Large Works' to go on display at RAG

The Roxbury Arts Group will open an exhibit, “Large Works,” which celebrates art made on a grand scale, on Saturday, March 7.
Curated from an open call, works included in this exhibit include landscapes, abstract and sculptures on an oversized scale, according to a media release.
“The response to our open call for Large Works was beyond expectations with 52 artists and a combined 120 pieces to choose from” said Samantha Nick, grants and community coordinator for the Roxbury Arts Group, in the media release. “With such a selection, Large Works is not to be missed.”
Artists whose work is included in the exhibit include Wendy Brackman, Sinejan Kiliç Buchina, Beth Casper, Marieken Cochius, Adam Cohen, Greg Cuda, Michael Fauerbach, Lisbeth Firmin, Kate Hamilton, Kathleen Hayek, Annie Hayes, John Jackson, Nina Jordon, Roxanne Lowit, Amy Masters, Gary Mayer, Colleen O’Hara, Ibiyinka Olufemi, Regina Bernadette Quinn, Amy Silberkleit, Candy Spiler, Studio 190 Artists, Victoria van der Laan and William Waggoner.
There will be an opening reception at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Roxbury Arts Center. The artists will be present. The exhibit will run through April 11.
The Roxbury Arts Center is at 5025 Vega Mountain Road. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, and by appointment. Go to roxburyartsgroup.org or call 607-326-7908 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.