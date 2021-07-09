 JEFFERSON — Jefferson Historical Society will present “Celebration of Strings,” a free concert featuring the Leonata String Trio, at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at the Maple Museum at 221 Creamery St. in Jefferson.

 Musicians Leo Milman (violin), Natalaya Milman (viola) and Brian Mooney (cello) will perform Variations from a Trio by Mozart, a Beethoven Sonata arranged for Trio, Brahms Intermezzo arranged for String Trio, a Bach Aria from Cantata in B minor arranged for string Trio, Intermezzo for Trio by Zoltan Kodaly, Trio by Richard Strauss, and an original piece composed by Leo Milman.  

