The Not So Quiet Concert Series, presented at the Middleburgh Library, will continue but in a new form, organizers announced in a media release.
At 7 p.m. Sunday, May 17, Sally Rogers and Howie Bursen will be the featured performers from their home in Connecticut. The show will be shown on Zoom.
The link to sign up to watch the concert can be found at https://bit.ly/3dvOGGd. One hundred tickets will be available. Contributions for the artists will be accepted.
Rogers and Bursen have been a performing duo since they met in 1981 in a Greenwich Village coffeehouse, the release said. They both play traditional American and original songs and tunes from close to home to around the world.
Bursen is recognized as one of the top melodic clawhammer banjo players in the nation, the release said. Rogers’ voice has been described as “as clear as the queen’s diamonds” and her songs, such as “Lovely Agnes” and “Love Will Guide Us," have become classics in the folk idiom, the release said.
For more information, call 518-827-4953.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.