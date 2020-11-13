The final concert of the 2020 Not So Quiet Concert Series will be held virtually at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15. The performers will be longtime Middleburgh residents Tom and Geri White, who have been playing and performing traditional folk/roots music with a focus on Appalachian and Celtic traditions for more than 35 years, presenters said in a media release.
They play a variety of instruments including guitar, banjo, fiddle, dulcimers, and more, weaving in many songs and tunes they have both written and collected over the years.
Donations to the Middleburgh Library, which hosts the event, will be accepted at https://tinyurl.com/y58ekf3n.
To watch the concert, join the Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84500513088 using the passcode: concert.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.