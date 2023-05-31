WALTON — Musical artist Sean Gaskell will perform at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 3, in Walton.
According to a media release, the performance and educational demonstration to follow will be on the kora, an ancient 21-stringed harp from West Africa. He will feature traditional songs that are considered to be the heart and soul of the kora’s musical repertoire.
The performance will take place at William B. Ogden Free Library at 42 Gardiner Place in Walton.
Gaskell first heard the kora performed live in 2006. That performance by Kane Mathis, who would become his first teacher, inspired him to immerse himself in music of the kora and travel to its homeland in West Africa.
As further stated in the release, the kora is traditionally played by oral historians known as Griots, often called Jalis or Jelis. Many songs tell story of war, hardship, love and loss all while presenting the history and fabric of Mande society, of which the instrument originates.
Visits to Brikama, Gambia, West Africa, provided Gaskell the opportunity to study the kora under the instruction of Moriba Kuyateh and his father, the late Malamini Jobarteh.
Gaskell has presented adult, youth and family programs at more than 350 libraries and a multitude of k-12 schools, colleges, universities and assisted living facilities throughout the United States and Canada.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.